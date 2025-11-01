Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Olympic Hopeful Accused Of Killing Uber Driver After 'Joy Ride' Turns Deadly

A woman who competed to represent the United States at the Summer Olympics has been accused of killing an Uber driver because she felt "cooped up," authorities said. 

Track and field star Khayla Dawson, 27, is accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Uber driver Jeremy Campbell and dumping his body in a field, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: El Paso County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office
Josh Lanier
Khayla Dawson, 27, is accused of stabbing 38-year-old Jeremy Campbell in the neck and leaving his body in a field in Colorado so she could steal his wallet and car, police said.

According to the El Paso County (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office, Campbell’s father reported him missing after he didn’t return home on Sunday, Oct. 26, according to the NY Post. Detectives went through Campbell's trip history as an Uber driver and found that Dawson was his final customer

Police say Dawson told several stories about what happened. At first, she said she ordered the Uber to see a friend. Later, she admitted she “felt cooped up” and “wanted to get out of the house” for a “joy ride,” according to her arrest report.

The former shotputter also claimed she fell asleep in the car and woke up to Campbell “trying to touch her.” Dawson said the driver pulled a knife, so she grabbed one to defend herself, police said.

Investigators say Campbell’s body was later found in a field near a hiking trail in Eastonville, Colorado. His car was discovered at Dawson’s apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

Deputies found a butcher knife missing from her kitchen block and Campbell’s wallet hidden inside a lunch box on top of a cabinet, police said.

Dawson has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, vehicle theft, and tampering with evidence, police said. 

During the 2024 Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, Dawson placed 22nd in the women’s shot put, throwing 16.86 meters. She did not make the team, according to USA Track & Field Colorado.

