Old Farmer's Almanac Unveils 2025-26 Winter Forecast

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, The Old Farmer’s Almanac released its 2025-26 US winter outlook, calling the season “mostly mild — with pockets of wild.”

“Don’t lose track of your snow shovels and umbrellas,” editor Carol Connare said, noting much of the country leans near to slightly milder while the Appalachians skew colder.

The outlook cites a fading La Niña shifting toward neutral, a recently peaked solar cycle, and the chance of a wobbly polar vortex to occasionally crack the door to arctic air.

Those wild cards could send brief bursts of cold and snow east, even in an otherwise tame pattern.

The Northeast region trends warmer and drier than average with lighter-than-usual snow. Expect the sharpest chill in December and early January, with the best snow chances in mid-November, early to mid-December, and early February.

From North Jersey and New York City through Connecticut, Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, Philadelphia, central and southern New Jersey, Maryland, and northern Virginia, the Atlantic Corridor runs milder and drier with fewer snow days.

The snow that comes is most likely late December, early January, and late February, with the coldest spells mid to late December and again in early and late January.

Across the Appalachians, from interior Pennsylvania and New York’s Southern Tier to western Maryland and Virginia, temperatures run colder than normal despite overall drier conditions.

Snowfall skews lighter in the north but heavier across the southern mountains, peaking in late December, late January, early and late February, and mid-March.

Coastal commuters may see more wet roads than whiteouts, but mountain towns should plan for frequent freezes and a couple of well-timed snowmakers.

The Almanac says its long-range forecasts are traditionally about 80 percent accurate, but week-to-week swings are inevitable.

The Old Farmer's Almanac has published winter predictions since its founding in 1792, and has included these long-range forecasts as a core part of its content every year since its premiere issue was published in 1793.

