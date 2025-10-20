Officers Save Man On Mid-Hudson Bridge, Help Him Get To Hospital

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, City of Poughkeepsie Police received a third-party call reporting that a man in crisis was on his way to the bridge, police said. A description was broadcast, and multiple patrol units and detectives immediately responded to the area.

Officers soon found the man on the bridge and used crisis intervention techniques to talk with him and de-escalate the situation, authorities said. After a brief conversation, officers convinced him to accept help.

The man was then transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation and treatment, with officers remaining to assist hospital staff during the intake process.

Authorities took the opportunity to remind residents that help is always available for those in crisis. Anyone struggling or worried about someone else can call or text 988, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, for immediate and confidential support.

