Officer Kicked In Neck, Hospitalized During Mental Health Response In Rockland County

The incident happened overnight on Tuesday, June 24, at a residence in Ramapo, where police were called to help mental health workers who had been threatened by a patient, the Ramapo Police Department said on Wednesday, June 25.

When officers arrived, they said they encountered a combative person resisting efforts to be transported to a hospital for evaluation. During the encounter, the person initiated a standoff and violently kicked one of the officers in the neck, the department said.

The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and later released.

The individual was also taken to a hospital and has since been charged with second-degree assault and other related offenses.

The suspect's name was not immediately available.

