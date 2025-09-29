Off-Duty Cop, Pro Boxer Drove Drunk, Hit Pedestrian Crossing NY Street: DA

Alexander Vargas, 30, of Babylon, was arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Sept. 29, on vehicular assault and related charges.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 22, in Huntington Village. Vargas, a Suffolk County police officer off duty at the time, was speeding southbound on New York Avenue in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro when he struck a 28-year-old man crossing at Carver Street, prosecutors said.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his clavicle, hand, finger, and cervical spine, as well as a head laceration that required staples. He was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment.

Police found Vargas minutes later sitting in his parked car a block away, prosecutors said. Investigators determined he was intoxicated and arrested him.

“Impaired driving and reckless behavior behind the wheel are not tolerated in Suffolk County regardless of the defendant’s occupation,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“The safety of our community’s pedestrians and motorists depends on our collective commitment to responsible driving, and we will not waver in upholding that standard.”

Vargas was indicted on one count of vehicular assault, a felony, and two counts of driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors. Suffolk County Judge James McDonaugh suspended his license and released him without bail under state law, which bars bail for the charges.

Vargas is due back in court on Thursday, Nov. 13. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted of the top charge.

Vargas is not only a Suffolk County police officer, graduating from the department’s academy in August 2022, but also an undefeated professional boxer who fights under the nickname “El Toro.”

Fighting out of Bellport, he holds a 14-0 record with five knockouts, giving him a KO rate of 35.7 percent, according to his profile on the World Boxing Association website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.