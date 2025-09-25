Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Ocean State Job Lot Closing Rockland Store, Company Says: Here's When

A discount retailer will soon be shutting down one of its Rockland County locations.

Ocean State Job Lot at 182 North Main St. in New City will be closing soon. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ocean State Job Lot announced it will close its store at 182 North Main St. in New City after business hours on Friday, Oct. 31. 

The company said the decision was made because the lease is expiring. 

In a statement to Daily Voice on Thursday, Sept. 25, the retailer thanked local shoppers:

"We want to thank the New City community for their support and encourage customers to continue to enjoy our deep discounts and quality customer service at our Nanuet store located less than five miles away at 122 NY-59.” 

