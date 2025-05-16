'Obnoxious Jerk': Trump Hits Back At Bruce Springsteen After Singer's Onstage Attack

The 75-year-old Springsteen opened the show in Manchester, England, with a powerful statement that was met with roaring applause on Wednesday night, May 14.

"In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration," Springsteen said.

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, express our voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring."

Trump started off a social media post responding to Springsteen on Friday, May 16 by calling him "highly overrated," and noted he went to "a foreign country to speak badly about the President of the United States."

He then said he never liked Springsteen, his music, "or his radical left politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden."

The 78-year-old Trump went on to call Springsteen a "dried out prune of a rocker" who ought to "keep his mouth shut" until he gets back into the country, adding, "Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!"

That may not be for a while. The Land of Hope and Dreams Tour by Springsteen and The E Street Band runs through early July, and includes stops in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Czech Republic.

