NY’s Mounting Garbage Crisis Nears Breaking Point As Seneca Meadows Landfill Faces Shutdown

Seneca Meadows, located in the Finger Lakes, currently handles 30% of New York City’s trash. If its permit expires without renewal in 2025, the fallout could overwhelm the state's waste infrastructure.

At the core of this crisis is the rise of plastic production and a faltering recycling system. With microplastics entering our food, water, air, and even our bodies—and with links to serious health risks including endocrine disruption and colorectal cancer in people under 45—advocates say urgent action is needed.

To address this, state legislators introduced the "Plastic Waste Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act (PRRIA)". The bill aims to shift the financial burden of plastic waste management from taxpayers to manufacturers, requiring producers to find sustainable packaging options or pay fees to support municipal recycling efforts.

Key points of PRRIA include:

A 30% reduction in plastic packaging over 12 years.

A mandate for all packaging to achieve a 70% recycling rate.

Bans on 17 highly toxic chemicals in food packaging, including PFAS, formaldehyde, bisphenols, phthalates, vinyl chloride, lead, and cadmium.

Revenue from fees would fund local infrastructure like public water fountains to reduce single-use plastics.

The environmental and health consequences of inaction are staggering. Out of 16,000 chemicals used in plastic production, 4,200 are classified as “chemicals of concern.” These do not decompose and can linger for centuries, releasing greenhouse gases and attracting vermin that pose additional public health threats.

Environmental justice concerns are also front and center.

Communities of color, particularly African American populations, are disproportionately affected by landfill and incinerator proximity. The legacy of environmental racism is evident, with comparisons drawn to Flint, Michigan’s 2014 water crisis and Louisiana’s “Cancer Alley,” where residents face a 95% higher cancer risk than the national average due to more than 200 petrochemical plants concentrated in the area.

PRRIA is backed by more than 285 businesses and environmental organizations, with strong support from legislators statewide.

How to Help:

Residents are encouraged to contact their State Senators and Assemblymembers to urge passage of the bill.

About the Author:

Holly Malekian is a member of Sustainable Dobbs and Co-Chair of Zero Waste, a committee of Sustainable Dobbs. She is active with Beyond Plastics Lower Westchester and NYCD16 Indivisible’s Environment Committee. Malekian also co-leads Postcard Pals, a Westchester-based voter outreach group.

