NY's Most Desired National Chain Named In New Survey

MarketBeat released a list of the national chains most wanted in each state. The financial media company asked 3,011 people about the restaurants or stores they desire that aren't in their local area.

Nationally, In-N-Out came out on top overall, with residents from Alabama to Virginia listing the California-based chain as their dream addition.

"Even states with strong local burger traditions (Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee) put In-N-Out on top," MarketBeat said. "Clearly, the brand's hype has spread beyond its regional base and become a national symbol of 'FOMO' (fear of missing out)."

Connecticut's most-missed brand was Blue Bell Creameries. The Texas ice cream company is widely popular in the South, with beloved flavors like Buttered Pecan, Cookie Two Step, Peppermint Bark, and Southern Blackberry Cobbler.

Maryland residents wanted Meijer to move into the Old Line State. The Michigan-based supercenter chain offers shoppers a chance to buy groceries, electronics, and home goods in one store.

In Massachusetts, Whataburger topped the wish list. The Texas fast-food chain is popular in the South for its burgers, chicken strips, and spicy ketchup.

New Jersey residents chose Menards. The Wisconsin company is the third-largest home improvement retailer after Home Depot and Lowe's.

New Yorkers want Black Angus Steakhouse to make its debut. The California restaurant chain has locations across the Southwest, featuring the three-course Campfire Feast Dinner For Two.

Pennsylvania is craving Publix. The Florida supermarket chain has popular deli sandwiches known as "Pub Subs."

MarketBeat also found that Rochester, New York-based Wegmans was desired in many places. The grocery store chain was the top choice in Texas, along with cracking the top three in more than a dozen states.

