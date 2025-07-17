Nypd Officer Steals $87K From Elderly Bank Clients In NY For BMW, Aruba Trip: DA

Yeison Rodriguez Acosta, age 27, of Manhattan, was arraigned Thursday, July 17, in Rye City Court on a 30-count felony complaint stemming from a months-long investigation by the City of Rye Police Department and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, both agencies announced.

According to prosecutors, Rodriguez Acosta is accused of accessing and stealing from 14 customer accounts while working as the branch operations coordinator at the Wells Fargo location in Rye Brook between March and September 2024. He then allegedly continued the thefts after leaving the bank to enter the NYPD Police Academy in October 2024, and while serving as a uniformed officer assigned to the 48th Precinct following his graduation in May 2025.

According to both agencies, the victims ranged in age, but 12 of the 14 identified were over 75 years old. Four additional potential victims declined to participate in the investigation, which would have raised the total number to 19, according to City of Rye Police.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez Acosta used the stolen money to pay for:

A lease on a 2024 BMW X6;

Credit card bills for himself and relatives;

A vacation to Aruba;

Restaurant meals, GEICO insurance payments, and an Airbnb stay;

A subscription to “Booty By Jacks,” a self-described “glute-building” fitness program.

The alleged fraudulent activity occurred as recently as Friday, June 13, well after Rodriguez Acosta had become a sworn NYPD officer, authorities said.

He was charged with:

9 counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree;

9 counts of Identity Theft in the First Degree;

2 counts of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree;

1 count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree;

4 counts of Identity Theft in the Second Degree;

1 count of Identity Theft in the Third Degree;

4 counts of Petit Larceny.

At arraignment, Judge Valerie Livingston released Rodriguez Acosta under non-monetary conditions, including surrendering his passport and making daily phone check-ins with the court. A temporary order of protection was also issued on behalf of the victims.

He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, September 30, at 9 a.m.

"The defendant’s brazen conduct, as alleged, does a disservice to his colleagues in law enforcement, who wear the badge honorably and took the same oath to protect and serve," said Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace.

Rye Public Safety Commissioner Michael Kopy praised the Rye Police Department for their “outstanding work” on the case and urged anyone who may believe they were a victim to contact the department or the District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed, police said. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.