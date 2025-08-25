Nypd Car Runs Over Man Lying In Street Near US Open, Kills Him: Police Investigating

A man was killed after a police car struck him while he was lying in the street near where the US Open is being held in New York City.

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 23, just after 4:30 p.m., when an NYPD patrol car drove over the man at 14 United Nations Avenue South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park near the Queens Theatre, according to the NYPD.

The man, who police said had been lying face-up in the street at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The NYPD later said the officer had been driving at around 10 miles per hour when the man was struck, ABC7 reported.

According to police, the officer had been driving westbound on the street when they hit the man.

More details about why the man was in the road were not available. The investigation is still ongoing, the NYPD said.

The crash happened within the same park where the 2025 US Open is being held, which is centered in the nearby USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

