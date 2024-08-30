NYers Urged To Protect Themselves From Life-Threatening Mosquito-Borne Illnesses: Hochul

In an announcement on Friday, Aug. 30, Hochul said those who venture outside during the holiday weekend should do so while taking steps to prevent mosquito bites, as cases of diseases caused by the pesky bugs are on the rise.

"We want people to get outside this Labor Day weekend and enjoy the beauty that is New York State, but we want them to do so safely with their health in mind by taking proper steps to protect against mosquitoes that carry diseases such as West Nile virus," Hochul said, adding, "Prevention remains the most effective method of protection from exposure to mosquito-transmitted diseases and can be as simple as protecting your exposed skin with clothing and applying mosquito repellent."

As of Friday, there were ten reported cases of West Nile Virus outside of New York City and 10 reported cases within the city.

According to health officials, West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans through bites from infected mosquitos and can cause serious illness or even death in some cases. Symptoms caused by mild cases include fever, headache, body aches, and an occasional skin rash or swollen glands, while serious illnesses can cause sudden headaches, high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, altered mental status, tremors, convulsions, and even paralysis.

West Nile is not the only illness that mosquito bites can bring—those who are bit can also contract eastern equine encephalitis, which can affect both people and horses. As of Friday, 14 horses have tested positive in New York this year, while no human cases have been reported.

However, a 41-year-old New Hampshire man who tested positive for EEE died after being hospitalized with the illness on Tuesday, Aug, 27, according to the New Hampshire Department of Public Health. The man was described as young and healthy before his death by his mother, according to reports.

Symptoms of EEE for those who develop them include sudden headaches, high fever, chills, and vomiting. This could then lead to disorientation, seizures, encephalitis, and coma.

Health officials said that around a third of patients who develop EEE die, while many others experience neurologic impairment.

No commercial vaccine is now available for either EEE or West Nile Virus. Because of this, the best protection is to prevent yourself from being bitten by mosquitos.

To best do this, those who go outside should wear long sleeves and use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535, while applying it on top of sunscreen. Additionally, homeowners should make sure open windows have screens and should also empty any standing water in buckets, pool covers, wheelbarrows, and other containers.

"Mosquitoes will be present in our communities until at least the end of September, so it's important to be mindful of how we can protect ourselves when spending time outdoors," said New York State Health Commissioner James McDonald.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.