NYC Gets 'Closer' To Nine Inch Nails: Rock Hall-Of-Famers To Perform At Barclays Center

Nine Inch Nails have announced their long-awaited "Peel It Back Tour 2025", Live Nation said in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 22. It's the first tour for the band led by singer and composer Trent Reznor since a 2022 tour across the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

The group known for 90s alt-rock hits like "Closer" and "The Hand That Feeds" will play throughout Europe in June and July. The first U.S. show will be in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Nine Inch Nails will perform at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on Tuesday, Aug. 26. The band will head north for a show at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Aug. 27.

The "Head Like a Hole" performers will then play at TD Garden on Friday, Aug. 29. After a concert in Cleveland, the group will also perform at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 29, at noon local time on the band's website.

Nine Inch Nails was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 and has sold more than 30 million records worldwide. The group has won two Grammy Awards and received 13 nominations.

Reznor, a western Pennsylvania native, has also become known for his work outside the band as a composer for film and television scores. He has worked on soundtracks for movies like "The Social Network", "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo", and "Gone Girl".

Nine Inch Nails is expected to release its first new music in five years on the soundtrack for "Tron: Ares", the third installment of Disney's "Tron" movie franchise set to release on Friday, Oct. 10. The franchise includes 2010's "Tron: Legacy", which had a soundtrack composed by electronic music duo Daft Punk.

Here are all of the dates for "Peel It Back Tour 2025":

Sunday, June 15 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Tuesday, June 17 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wednesday, June 18 – London, UK – The O2

Friday, June 20 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Saturday, June 21 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting^

Tuesday, June 24 – Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro

Thursday, June 26 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Friday, June 27 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

Sunday, June 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tuesday, July 1 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Thursday, July 3 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er^

Monday, July 7 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thursday, July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool^

Saturday, July 12 – Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive^

Wednesday, Aug. 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Friday, Aug. 8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sunday, Aug. 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thursday, Aug. 14 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Friday, Aug. 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sunday, Aug. 17 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Friday, Aug. 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, Aug. 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Wednesday, Aug. 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Friday, Aug. 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sunday, Aug. 31 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tuesday, Sept. 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Friday, Sept. 5 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Saturday, Sept. 6 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, Sept. 9 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Wednesday, Sept. 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Friday, Sept. 12 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Saturday, Sept. 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Tuesday, Sept. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thursday, Sept. 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

