NY Woman Who Once Caused DUI Crash With Kids Arrested In Multi-Town NJ Pursuit: Cops

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, Officer Gregory Bulick was on patrol in Saddle River when a white SUV sped past him while driving recklessly, the department said in a press release.

Bulick attempted a traffic stop, but police said the driver, later identified as Kaitlyn Slicker-Abulteen, of Warwick, NY, accelerated even more after he activated his emergency lights and sirens. For safety reasons, Bulick ended the pursuit and issued a BOLO to nearby departments.

The Mahwah Police Department spotted the SUV a short time later, but police said it fled from their attempted stop as well. Officers later located the vehicle unoccupied at the Super 8 Motel in Mahwah. Slicker-Abulteen was taken into custody and charged with eluding, resisting arrest by flight, and issued 10 motor vehicle summonses, police said.

This wasn't Slicker-Abulteen's first run-in with the law.

On July 10, around 5:23 p.m., New York State Police said Troopers from SP Tarrytown were dispatched to Interstate 87 in Yonkers for reports of a two-car crash that escalated into a physical altercation.

Investigators said a Volkswagen Atlas driven by Slicker-Abulteen was heading southbound in the right lane when it collided with another vehicle. Before Troopers arrived, the drivers got into a fight on the side of the highway.

When police interviewed Slicker-Abulteen, they said she showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. Two children were also in the SUV at the time. She was taken into custody, processed at SP Tarrytown, and later brought to SP Hawthorne, where police said she registered a 0.14 percent blood alcohol content.

Slicker-Abulteen was charged with harassment in the second degree, aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, DWI first offense, and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher. Police said she was released to a sober third party and given tickets returnable to Yonkers City Court on July 30, 2025. The City of Yonkers Police assisted at the scene.

Court records show Slicker-Abulteen also faces a series of charges out of Toms River stemming from an Aug. 18, 2025 incident. She was charged with operating under the influence of liquor or drugs, refusal to submit to chemical testing, careless and reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and several related motor vehicle offenses. All cases remain active.

