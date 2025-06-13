NY Woman Guilty In Multi-State Sex Trafficking Ring After PA Spa Raids

Zigui "Lisa" Zheng, 48, of Mechanicsburg, and Yan Qui, 49, of Flushing, New York, were convicted on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Cumberland County Court on felony charges including corrupt organizations, human trafficking, and promoting prostitution, according to court documents and District Attorney Seán McCormack.

Only Zheng appeared at trial. Qui, who had jumped bail and stopped communicating with her attorney, was convicted in absentia, prosecutors said.

Qui ran a Camp Hill massage parlor for a Virginia man, while Zheng oversaw multiple locations from Pennsylvania back to her home in Queens, New York, where she allegedly used trafficking proceeds to make a $560,000 cash down payment on a $1 million apartment just days before police raided her shops, PennLive reported citing the Cumberland County District Attorney's office during the trial.

The investigation—dubbed Operation: Closed2Trafficking—targeted 10 interconnected massage parlors across Cumberland, Dauphin, and York counties, many of which were operating under the guise of Asian therapeutic spas.

Five of the parlors were located in Cumberland County:

New Healing Hands Spa, 33 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

149 Massage (aka May Spa), 149 S. 32nd St., Camp Hill

Lily Spa, 305 Herman Ave., Lemoyne

Mary Spa, 3803 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill

JOJO Spa, 5010 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Investigators described the shops as lucrative and tightly managed, with one text message from Qui bragging the Camp Hill location alone averaged $2,500 in sales per day.

Evidence presented at trial included lewd advertisements, messages referencing the frequent movement of “new girls,” physical materials recovered from trash, and firsthand accounts from male customers who admitted to paying for sex at the locations.

Prosecutors said many of the women worked and lived in the spas, and were made to follow restrictive rules. During the August 2023 raids, police observed men still trying to enter the properties while they were actively being searched.

"This wasn’t just a local operation. These women ran a multi-state criminal business exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit,” McCormack said. “Cumberland County is closed to human trafficking.”

The investigation was sparked by public complaints and followed five earlier sting operations under Operation: Impact Demand, which resulted in the arrests of 98 sex buyers.

Zheng was convicted of the following offenses:

Felony Corrupt Organizations (Intent to Control and as Employee).

Felony Conspiracy to Violate Corrupt Organizations Statutes.

Felony Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activity.

Felony Trafficking in Individuals (Recruitment).

Misdemeanor Promoting Prostitution (Providing Place and Housing).

Misdemeanor Inmate in House of Prostitution.

Her sentencing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Christylee L. Peck. She remains held at Cumberland County Prison.

Qui, also convicted of human trafficking and prostitution charges, will be sentenced the same day.

Anyone with information about this type of illegal activity can email if@cumberlandcountypa.gov.

