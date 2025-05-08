NY School Lacrosse Coach 'Sextorted' 13-Year-Old Boy, DOJ Says

Joseph Garofalo, of Valley Stream, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a federal criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York on Friday, April 18.

Garofalo, an assistant lacrosse coach at Valley Stream Central High School, was arrested following a months-long investigation by the FBI’s Long Island Child Exploitation Task Force.

According to a criminal complaint, Garofalo posed as someone else on Snapchat and used the account to target underage boys across state lines. One of the victims was a 13-year-old from Pennsylvania, whose mother contacted the FBI in October 2024 after discovering what she described as disturbing interactions between her son and an unknown Snapchat user.

The complaint states that the victim initially sent inappropriate photos to the Snapchat account in June 2024. When the victim later asked if the images had been deleted, Garofalo refused and demanded more nude images, including attempts to involve other minors, prosecutors said.

Garofalo threatened to share the original images publicly if the child didn’t comply, according to the complaint.

Federal investigators identified the Snapchat account as belonging to Garofalo by linking it to his personal email, IP addresses tied to his home and workplace, and digital evidence seized during a search of his residence, prosecutors said.

In a recorded interview following his arrest, Garofalo admitted to using the Snapchat account to communicate with minors and acknowledged possessing illegal material, according to the complaint.

A forensic review of the account revealed files believed to contain images depicting child sexual abuse, prosecutors said.

The FBI also interviewed a 16-year-old victim, identified in court documents as “John Doe,” who told investigators Garofalo solicited illegal content from him over Snapchat between September and October 2024.

Garofalo remains jailed without bail. Anyone with information in the case can contact the FBI.

