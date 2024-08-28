NY Resident Dies After Eating Recalled Boar's Head Deli Meat

Over 50 people have been hospitalized.

Federal authorities warned about Boar's Head deli meats after people in 13 states reported getting sick after eating the products. That number has grown to 18 states, with new deaths being reported in New York, Florida, Tennessee, New Mexico, and South Carolina, the CDC said on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The agency said it is the biggest listeria outbreak since 2011.

Boar's Head has recalled 71 items and more than 7.2 million pounds of meat over listeriosis infections since July 26.

Federal regulators said the affected products are sold under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand and have "EST. 12612" or "P-12612" on their US Department Of Agriculture labels.

They were produced between May 10 and July 29 with sell-by dates ranging from July 29 until Oct. 17.

Any products that fall into that category should be thrown out or returned to the store for a refund.

The problem was discovered when the Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified that a liverwurst sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for L. monocytogenes. Boar's Head said the tainted products were created at its Jarratt, Virginia, facility.

Listeria is most dangerous to children, the immunocompromised, and the elderly, the CDC said, and it can cause miscarriages in pregnant women, stillbirths, and birth defects.

