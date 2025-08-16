NY Ranked Among Top 10 Best States To Live In, New Study Says: Here's Why

WalletHub released its 2025 list of "Best States to Live In" on Monday, Aug. 11. The study ranked all 50 states using 51 measures of livability, from housing affordability and income growth to education, health, and safety.

Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said it's important to look beyond just economic factors.

"When deciding on a place to move, you should first consider financial factors like the cost of living, housing prices, and job availability," Lupo said. "Many states have strong economies, though, so you should also consider a wide variety of other factors, such as how where you live will impact your health and safety, and whether you will have adequate access to activities that you enjoy. If you have children, a robust education system is also key."

Massachusetts claimed the top spot with unmatched health care coverage, the lowest premature death rate in the country, and the nation's best public school system. The Bay State also boasts the second-highest median household income at $101,000, along with one of the lowest property crime rates.

New Jersey came in third, standing out for its high incomes, low poverty rate, and active lifestyle. Garden State residents enjoy the sixth-lowest obesity rate and a life expectancy among the nation's best.

New York placed ninth, earning the highest quality-of-life score and top public transit access nationwide. The Empire State cracked the top 10 despite ranking low in affordability.

Pennsylvania followed at 10th, fueled by strong safety metrics and a low property crime rate. Virginia ranked 14th for its balance of economic strength, education quality, and public safety.

Connecticut took 24th place, benefiting from top-tier schools but facing some of the highest housing costs. Maryland landed at 34th, with strong health and income numbers offset by affordability challenges.

You can click here to see the full "Best States to Live In" list from WalletHub.

