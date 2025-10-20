NY Prison Guard Guilty, 2 Others Acquitted In Murder Of Inmate Robert Brooks, Jury Finds

The verdict was delivered Monday, Oct. 20, in Oneida County Supreme Court after 10 days of trial and two full days of deliberations.

Former officer David Kingsley was found guilty of murder and manslaughter. He faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in December.

Two of his co-defendants, former corrections officers Nicholas Kieffer and Mathew Galliher, were acquitted on all counts. Both had faced gang assault charges, and Kieffer was also charged with falsifying records.

The case stems from a Dec. 9, 2024 assault inside Marcy Correctional Facility, as Daily Voice reported. Brooks, 43, of Rochester, had just been transferred from Mohawk Correctional Facility earlier that day when he was attacked.

Body-worn camera video showed officers punching, kicking, and grabbing Brooks by the neck while he sat handcuffed on a medical exam table. Other officers stood by without intervening, prosecutors said.

Brooks was later transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica, where he was pronounced dead the following morning. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide caused by compression of the neck and multiple blunt force injuries.

Brooks had been serving a 12-year sentence for assault after stabbing his girlfriend in 2017 and was set for release in 2026.

In total, 10 former corrections officers were charged in connection with Brooks’ death. Six previously took plea deals. Another officer, Michael Fisher, is scheduled to go on trial in January 2026.

Christopher Walrath, another officer charged in the case, pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and was sentenced in August to 15 years in prison.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called Brooks’ killing “unconscionable,” saying the case underscores the need for continued reform in the state’s prisons.

“While I am disappointed by the acquittals, I respect the jury’s decision,” Hochul said, adding that the verdicts serve as “another sobering reminder of the needless losses of Mr. Brooks and Messiah Nantwi.”

She went on to say that her administration has “no tolerance for individuals who cross the line, break the law, and engage in violence or abuse,” and vowed that those responsible would be “held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Hochul also emphasized that the actions of a few do not reflect the “integrity and professionalism of the vast majority” of correction officers who, she said, perform difficult work every day.

“My condolences are with [Brooks’] loved ones for the pain they have suffered and the loss they continue to endure,” Hochul said. “My administration is committed to ensuring a tragedy like this never happens again.”

Click here to view officer-worn camera footage of the incident on the New York AG's website (Viewer discretion advised).

