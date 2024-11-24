NY Native Lindsay Lohan Reacts To Vikings Players Doing Her Iconic 'Parent Trap' Handshake

Appearing on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the 38-year-old actress reacted to Minnesota Vikings players Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus performing the iconic handshake from her 1998 hit, “The Parent Trap.”

The footballers acted out the intricate moves – a secret handshake between Lohan’s character Annie and her butler – after intercepting a pass from Aaron Rodgers against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 6.

“They did your handshake from ‘The Parent Trap,’” Fallon told Lohan during her appearance Monday night, Nov. 18.

“I know. [“The Parent Trap” director] Nancy Meyers was the person who sent it to me and showed me… and it was just the coolest thing, like to see that,” Lohan said.

The show then aired a clip of the Vikings’ players doing their best Annie impression, which came impressively close to the original romantic comedy starring Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson as Lohan’s parents.

“So cool,” Lohan told Fallon. “Especially like to do a movie like ‘The Parent Trap’ and then it’s a crossover into sports players doing it, it’s just such a cool feeling. And that’s not an easy handshake to learn.”

Fallon quipped that he wanted to learn the handshake the next time the actress was on his show.

“Okay, deal.” Lohan said.

Born in the Bronx, Lohan grew up on Long Island in Nassau County’s Merrick and Suffolk County’s Cold Spring Harbor.

She has appeared in a number of hit movies, including 2003’s “Freaky Friday,” opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, and 2004’s “Mean Girls,” opposite Tina Fey and Rachel McAdams.

Lohan is set to appear in the “Freaky Friday” sequel, “Freakier Friday,” which will hit theaters in August 2025.

She welcomed her first child, son Luai, with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023. The couple lives in Dubai.

Watch a clip of Lohan's "Tonight Show" appearance below.

