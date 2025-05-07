NY Native Kemba Walker, Russell Westbrook Launch AI Funeral Service: See What It Does

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, retired all-star Kemba Walker, and former Huskies co-captain Donnell Beverly Jr. are launching the digital concierge called Eazewell, the company said in a news release on Wednesday, May 7. The AI service hopes to help grieving families with faster, simpler ways to plan funerals and other memorials.

Beverly, who won the 2011 NCAA championship alongside Walker, said he was inspired by the deaths of a high school teammate and later, both of his parents.

"Eazewell is our way of reaching anyone facing loss," said Beverly, who's the CEO of Eazewell. "When I lost my parents, phone calls and paperwork took up time that I would rather have spent mourning and consoling my extended family. We built Eazewell so people don’t have to go through that alone."

Using AI, Eazewell says it can secure funeral home quotes, automate paperwork, and offer financing options. The platform is available nationwide.

Eazewell's unveiling comes as Westbrook is in the middle of the NBA playoffs, playing in the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 36-year-old had a game-winning assist on Monday, May 5, capping off the Nuggets' thrilling road comeback.

Westbrook has also been touched by a tragic death in high school when his teammate Khelcey Barrs III died from an enlarged heart during a pickup game at 15 years old, ESPN reported. They grew up together in Los Angeles and dreamed of playing together at UCLA.

The nine-time all-star has honored his lost friend by playing with a wristband that says "KB3." The 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player has also dedicated some of his best performances to other people in his life who have died.

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist has leaned on Beverly, who also serves as president of Russell Westbrook Enterprises and was an executive producer of a documentary about Westbrook.

"Years ago, Donnell and I connected through the loss of a close friend," Westbrook said. "Witnessing the profound impact it had on the family left a lasting impression on me. Eazewell is the solution we wished they had then."

Eazewell is a virtual funeral planner, letting users request real-time quotes and explore payment plans without needing to call several providers. The platform also matches families with funeral homes based on budget and location, automates death certificates, and provides 24/7 chatbot support.

More than 1,000 families used Eazewell during its soft launch

"We're turning that pain into service for those experiencing loss, providing families with someone in their corner when they need it most," said Westbrook. "I'm incredibly proud to be part of something that will truly make a difference in people's lives."

Eazewell plans to add new features, including text-to-voice tools and AI-driven form-filling. The company says the upgrades will allow AI to handle even more complex tasks like multi-step negotiations and legal documents.

Viviane Ghaderi, Eazewell's chief technology officer, said generative AI has improved over several years and can now handle tasks as "delicate and complex" as funeral arrangements.

"Back then, we lacked the generative AI agent power to manage sensitive, multifaceted logistics in real time," said Ghaderi. "Today's breakthroughs enable AI to go far beyond gathering data or producing price estimates, it can coordinate quotes, pre‑populate legal forms, and maintain a consistently compassionate tone for grieving families. Tasks once deemed 'too nuanced and profoundly human' are now possible with well‑designed, personalized AI."

Eazewell's has listings for funeral homes in all 50 states, Washington, DC, and the Mexican state of Yucatán.

