NY Native Candace Owens Being Sued By French President For Claiming His Wife's A Man

They accuse her of orchestrating a “a campaign of global humiliation, turning their lives into fodder for profit-driven lies" by repeatedly and knowingly spreading the false claim that France’s first lady is a man.

The suit, filed Wednesday, July 23, in Delaware Superior Court, alleges that Owens “disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers.”

According to the complaint, Owens told her audience she would “stake [her] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man,” and then doubled down with an eight-part podcast series and a barrage of social media posts.

The Macrons’ legal team details how Owens’ series, “Becoming Brigitte,” peddled “outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions,” including claims that Brigitte Macron was born a man, stole another person’s identity, and that the couple are blood relatives involved in incest.

The complaint also accuses Owens of linking the Macrons to CIA mind-control programs and criminal cover-ups, calling the allegations “demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them.”

Rather than retract her statements after being presented with documentation and public records, the lawsuit says Owens “mocked them and used them as additional fodder for her frenzied fan base.” The Macrons’ attorneys argue that Owens’ motive was “not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame,” noting her growing online following and the monetization of the conspiracy through merchandise and donations.

“These lies have caused tremendous damage to the Macrons,” the complaint states.

The Macrons are seeking actual, presumed, and punitive damages, as well as a public correction of the record.

Owens, who was born in White Plains, New York, and grew up in Stamford, Connecticut. has not yet responded publicly to the lawsuit.

Emmanuel Macron, who is 47 years old, married Brigitte, who age 72, in 2007. A former teacher, Brigitte met Emmanuel when she was in charge of an after-school theater club he attended when he was 15.

