NY Native Among 2 Marquette University Lacrosse Players Killed In Crash

Marquette officials confirmed the deaths of attackman Noah Snyder, age 20, goalie Scott Michaud, age 19, and said additional men’s lacrosse team members were hospitalized with injuries.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 in Milwaukee, near North 27th Street and West St. Paul Avenue.

According to investigators, Michaud and Snyder were among six people in a car that was struck by a second vehicle. Four people in the teammates’ vehicle were injured. Police arrested the driver of the second vehicle, a 41-year-old, and said unspecified charges are pending.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Michaud, of Springboro, Ohio, neR Dayton and Cincinnati, and Snyder, of Getzville, New York, located outside Buffalo. The university asked the community to pray for the full recovery of the injured teammates and for the families, friends, and coaches affected.

Snyder attended Westtown School in Pennsylvania, and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in Buffalo and was named Big East Freshman of the Week in late February after a breakout performance early in the season. He was a business student in the College of Business Administration and a Big East All-Academic Team selection.

Michaud, who played at Springboro High School, was a US Lacrosse All-American and a Big East All-Academic Team honoree majoring in biomedical sciences in the College of Health Sciences.

A campus Mass was held Saturday, Sept. 6 in the players’ honor.

