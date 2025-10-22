NY Musician’s 10-Second Local News Performance Leaves Anchors Stunned (Video)

Ahead of Rochester's Avant Garde a Clue 2 music festival, Industry Standard — a 21-year-old experimental musician from Glens Falls — appeared on ABC affiliate 13WHAM on Monday, Oct. 21, for what may have been the shortest (and strangest) performance in the show’s history.

The “preview” lasted about ten seconds. In that brief window, Industry Standard unleashed distorted, muffled screams before repeatedly backflipping onto the studio floor.

“Wow,” one host deadpanned. Another host expressed gratitude that the young performer wasn’t injured in the stunt. “I was very, very concerned.”

The odd segment was meant to promote Rochester’s week-long Avant Garde a Clue 2 music festival, which features more than 300 acts pushing the boundaries of sound.

The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 26. It’s free, all ages, and promises a wide spectrum of avant-garde performances. Hopefully most will last longer than 10 seconds.

Check out the full clip below.

