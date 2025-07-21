NY Mom Killed On Way To Hobby Lobby – Impaired Driver Now Facing Years In Prison

Rachel Lodice, 22, formerly of Jericho, was sentenced on Monday, July 21, in Nassau County Court after pleading guilty to a slew of charges stemming from the April 2024 crash that killed 64-year-old Cynthia Mitchell.

Lodice, who had recently moved to Georgia from Jericho, was high on marijuana when she got behind the wheel of her 2023 Kia Rio and sped more than six miles down Hicksville Road in Massapequa — at times swerving into oncoming traffic, flying over medians, and blowing through red lights.

Just before 6:45 p.m., Lodice ran a red light at Sunrise Highway and T-boned a Nissan Altima carrying Mitchell and her friend, who were on their way to Hobby Lobby, according to the Nassau County DA’s office.

Mitchell, of Freeport, was rushed to Nassau University Medical Center but could not be saved. Her passenger suffered broken ribs and a lacerated spleen.

Data recovered from Lodice’s vehicle showed she was traveling 76 mph just five seconds before the crash—more than double the posted 35 mph limit, prosecutors said.

But the chaos didn’t end there.

A Town of Oyster Bay public safety officer who witnessed the crash stopped to help and instructed Lodice to remain at the scene. Instead, she stole his vehicle and fled east on Sunrise Highway.

Using GPS and a remote kill switch, officers were able to disable the SUV a few miles away on Neptune Avenue in Seaford, where Lodice was taken into custody.

Lodice ultimately pleaded guilty to manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and several other charges. She was sentenced to 3 1/3 to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors had sought a harsher term of 7 to 15 years.

“Cynthia died because of Rachel Lodice’s recklessness,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “It was this defendant and her actions that robbed this world of a loving mother and respected member of the community.”

Donnelly added her office would continue seeking “maximum accountability” in vehicular crimes where reckless decisions end in tragedy.

