NY Man's Nose Bitten Off In Vicious Attack—Then Rebuilt With 'Incredible' 3D-Assisted Surgery

Tyson Carter, 41, of Bay Shore, was waiting at a Brentwood bus stop on Monday, Jan. 27, when he was attacked while defending a young woman from harassment. Two men reportedly assaulted him, and during the fight, one bit off his nose.

“It was two-on-one and they stomped on my head and chest,” Carter said in a release from Northwell Health. “But I wasn’t going down. I guess he got frustrated. I knew he bit my nose—my jacket was bloody. I didn’t realize how bad it was.”

Carter was taken to South Shore University Hospital, where doctors confirmed the extent of the injury. That’s when he was referred to Dr. Laurent Ganry, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Long Island Jewish Medical Center who specializes in reconstructive head and neck surgery.

Dr. Ganry used cutting-edge techniques—including 3D printing and clay modeling—to prepare for the complex reconstruction, which involved three separate procedures and tissue from Carter’s own forehead and arm.

“Mr. Carter is not an incredible case—but it’s an incredible result,” Ganry said. “We really did something great for him.”

Carter, who couldn’t work or even wear glasses during recovery, now has a functional, natural-looking nose. He still has one final surgery ahead, but says the transformation has already changed his life.

“Most people that know me and haven’t seen me in a while,” he said, “it doesn’t even register when they see my face.”

