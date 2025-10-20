NY Man Who ‘Mercilessly Victimized’ Young Girls, Abused Them In Hotels Learns Fate

Mount Vernon resident Tyquan Brown, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison on Wednesday, Oct. 15, by US District Judge Kenneth M. Karas in White Plains federal court after pleading guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, Oct. 20.

Following his prison sentence, Brown will be subject to 10 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said Brown’s conduct involved two victims whom he met several years apart.

He met the first victim in 2022 when she was 14 years old and he was 41. At that point, he began grooming her and later convinced her to have sex with him in Westchester-area hotels. To do so, he gave her alcohol and marijuana, according to the DA’s Office.

During these encounters, Brown raped the victim and once violently attacked her, throwing her around a hotel room, prosecutors said.

Brown met the second victim between 2020 and 2022, when she was between 14 and 16 years old. He would driver her to a Bronx hotel around this time and have sex with her in addition to having sexually explicit images of her on his phone, according to the DA’s Office.

Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2023 and pleaded guilty in December 2024.

In a statement on Monday, Westchester DA Susan Cacace called Brown’s conduct “predatory” and added that he had an “unrepentant attitude” during court proceedings even after pleading guilty.

“Two young girls were mercilessly victimized by his actions, and I commend them for their courage and strength during the course of this investigation,” Cacace added.

