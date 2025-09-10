NY Man Used AI To Fake Explicit Photos Of Friends, Police Say

Washington County resident Gary Norton, 35, of Argyle, was arrested Monday, Sept. 8, according to New York State Police.

Troopers began investigating Norton in August following a complaint about forged explicit photos posted to a public website without the subjects’ consent.

Investigators determined Norton took casual photos of several people he knew from social media, then used AI technology to alter them into intimate images, police said.

He allegedly published the altered photos online and presented them as authentic without the victims’ knowledge or permission, police said.

Norton surrendered to State Police in Greenwich, where he was arrested on suspicion of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image, and obscenity.

He was released with an appearance ticket and is due back in Argyle Town Court in October.

