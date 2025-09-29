NY Man Stabs Stranger In Neck During Argument, DA Says

Robert Brozowski, 35, of Yonkers, was arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Sept. 29, following what authorities described as an unprovoked attack in Babylon.

Brozowski and the victim had just met on Friday, Aug. 29, when an argument broke out inside a home, according to prosecutors. Brozowski stabbed the man in the neck, severing his trachea and esophagus, prosecutors said.

Two 911 calls brought Suffolk County police to the scene. While the victim was rushed into emergency surgery, Brozowski fled in a red Chevrolet Silverado.

A patrol officer spotted the truck on Deer Park Avenue, where Brozowski initially pulled over but then sped away onto the Southern State Parkway. He was taken into custody after stopping one exit later.

The victim survived only after extensive surgery.

“This alleged violent attack could have easily resulted in the victim’s death,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “Violence of this nature has no place in our community.”

Brozowski is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was jailed on a $500,000 bond.

If convicted of the top charge, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

