NY Man Shoots Himself In Head, Dies At NJ Gun Range: Police

The Yonkers man, who was not identified, was at the privately owned Long Shot gun range at 375 County Avenue in Secaucus on Friday, Sept. 5 when he shot at approximately 4:25 p.m., Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the chief said.

Miller said only that the incident was not believed to have been accidental in nature.

NJ Advance Media, citing law enforcement, said that the man was at the range with another person who was not a family member.

According to the Long Shot Pistol and Rifle website, only active or retired law enforcement certified under HR-218, or individuals with a New Jersey Firearms ID card, are permitted to shoot alone — and only with their own NJ-legal firearm. Renters without an FID must bring another person under the range’s “buddy system” for safety and security.

The site also states that first-time visitors must complete waivers, have their photo taken, watch a mandatory nine-minute safety video, and attend a safety briefing led by range staff.

Long Shot notes that New Jersey does not require a gun license or firearm ownership to shoot at a gun range.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7. Call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or use the webchat at 988lifeline.org.

