NY Man Sexually Abused 13-Year-Old Girl Multiple Times, Police Say

Israel D. Torres Jr. of Middletown, age 47, was arrested after a State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation probe that began in August 2025, New York State Police said on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Torres Jr. is accused of subjecting a 13-year-old girl to unlawful sexual contact on multiple occasions, police said.

He was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Torres Jr. was arraigned in Orange County Court’s Central Arraignment Part and initially remanded to the Orange County Jail, police said.

He was later released after posting bail and is scheduled to reappear in Woodbury Town Court on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m.

State Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.