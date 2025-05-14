NY Man Plotted To Kill Romantic Rival, Feed Body To Pigs In Twisted Murder-For-Hire Scheme

Albany County resident Jeal Sutherland, 57, of Colonie, admitted to orchestrating a murder-for-hire scheme targeting the father of a child shared with Sutherland’s then-partner, the US Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, May 14.

Sutherland used his cell phone between November 2024 and January 2025 to arrange the victim’s murder, prosecutors said. As part of the twisted plot, he offered to forgive a debt owed by the would-be hitman and also agreed to pay an undercover FBI agent—who he believed to be a hog farmer—for access to a Pennsylvania farm where pigs would consume the victim’s remains.

In a chilling act of intimidation, Sutherland also arranged for a dead Canada goose to be placed on the doorstep of the victim’s mother. The bird had a threatening note stuffed in its beak—written at Sutherland’s direction, according to prosecutors.

Fortunately, the intended victim was never harmed. Sutherland was arrested by the FBI on Monday, January 27, and has remained in custody since.

“Jeal Sutherland hatched a vicious plot to kill a romantic rival and intimidate his victim’s family,” said US Attorney John Sarcone. “When members of the FBI and my office learned of Sutherland’s plans, they acted quickly and did not rest until Sutherland was brought to justice.”

Sutherland pleaded guilty to using an interstate commerce facility in a murder-for-hire scheme in Albany federal court. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release when he’s sentenced in September.

