NY Man Accused Of Punching CNA During Visit To PA Nursing Home: Police

Kerry Binns, 69, of New York, NY, allegedly punched a certified nursing assistant in the arm while visiting a relative at Ephrata Manor Nursing Home on Bethany Road around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, April 28, according to Ephrata Police.

The next morning, on Tuesday, April 29 at 10:31 a.m., staff reported the incident to authorities. A warrant was issued for Binns, who later turned himself in after police contacted him, the department said.

Binns was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault. His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Landis, who set bail at $20,000 unsecured. He was processed and released, police added.

