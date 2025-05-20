NY Man Accused Of Brutally Killing, Burning Firefighter, Mom In PA Extradited

Terrence Leroy Ray, 55, was picked up from the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla, New York, by detectives from Hazleton Police and Luzerne County after waiving extradition last week.

He was transported back to Pennsylvania and arraigned Monday afternoon, May 12, before Magisterial District Judge James M. Dixon on charges of Criminal Homicide, Abuse of a Corpse, and Tampering with Evidence. Prosecutors requested that Ray be held without bail.

The investigation began when Lockwood, 39, of Frackville, was reported missing after she failed to pick up her son on Saturday, April 26. Police traced her cellphone to Route 424 in Hazleton and reviewed text messages showing she was headed to meet someone at Ray’s home on Muir Avenue.

Her burning body was found the next morning, Sunday, April 27, along Club 40 Road.

A search warrant at Ray’s home uncovered a pool of blood and one of Lockwood’s gold stud earrings, which was missing from her body. An autopsy confirmed she died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Ray was captured in early May by the U.S. Marshals Service and Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

He remains in custody at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30 at 9:30 a.m. at Luzerne County Central Court.

Lockwood was a firefighter and ambulance technician with the Harwood Fire Company. She is survived by her husband Jim and two children, Wyatt and Isabella, according to her obituary and GoFundMe.

Anyone with further information is urged to call Hazleton Police at 570-450-2080.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.