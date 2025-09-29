NY Infant, Preschooler, Teen, Grandma Killed In PA Birthday Party Fire, Coroner Says

The victims are:

Amarri Morris Rodriguez, 1, of Brooklyn, New York.

Veyda Pereyra, 4, of Lebanon.

Jaeden Nunez, 17, of Lebanon.

Josefina Estevez, 73, of Lebanon.

They were among 10 people inside a home on the 800 block of Church Street when flames erupted around 8:40 a.m., Mayor Sherry Capello said. Several of those inside had gathered for a birthday party.

Firefighters arrived within two minutes to find both floors of the home fully engulfed. Crews rescued three people, who were transported to WellSpan/Good Samaritan Hospital. As conditions worsened, firefighters were forced out before re-entering and recovering two more victims.

Four people died. One victim remains in critical condition, another is stable, and four others escaped with minor injuries, officials said.

The fire was ruled accidental, caused by an electrical outlet in the first-floor living room, according to investigators. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the case.

Capello praised the swift response of the Lebanon Fire Department and mutual aid partners, calling them “a courageous and dedicated community of first responders.”

The nonprofit Bag of Hope is collecting clothing and other essentials for the family.

