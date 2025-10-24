NY Husband Used Cyanide-Like Chemical To Kill Estranged Wife, Police Say

Officers responded to a Herricks residence on Larch Drive around 3:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, for a welfare check, according to Nassau County Police.

Inside, they found 46-year-old Aleena Asif unconscious and not breathing, with apparent facial burns, detectives said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic, as Daily Voice reported.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation by an unknown chemical substance.

In an update Friday, Oct. 24, Nassau County Police said detectives arrested Asif’s estranged husband, 53-year-old Asif Qureshi of Bellerose, Queens. He was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder.

Qureshi was deemed a flight risk and was held at the Nassau County jail without bail. Prosecutors said they will ask a grand jury to indict him for first-degree murder.

Investigators determined that the killing happened about a week after Asif filed for divorce. Qureshi began stalking her following the filing, repeatedly showing up at her home, police said. He allegedly entered the house after she dropped her children at school and attacked her before fleeing.

Asif’s body was discovered later that afternoon after her 18-year-old daughter called police when Asif failed to pick up her 7-year-old from school.

Qureshi had a prior domestic violence arrest and five reported domestic incidents dating back to 2023, including four with his wife and one with their daughter, ABC7 reports. In one case he allegedly threatened to force her to swallow bleach.

Qureshi is an unemployed software engineer and naturalized US citizen, while his wife was a certified public accountant, ABC7 reports. Their three children — ages 18, 14, and 7 — are currently in the care of relatives.

