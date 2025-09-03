NY Gas Station Robbery, Shootout With Nypd: Suspect, 28, Charged, Feds Say (Update)

Jamaire Robertson, age 28, a Jamaican national, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 29, and presented in Manhattan federal court the next day, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Sept. 2. He is being held without bail.

The chaos began just after 5:30 a.m. Friday, when two suspects approached a worker at the gas station at 30 Mount Vernon Ave., according to Mount Vernon Police. Robertson and an associate allegedly brandished handguns, stole between $500 and $600 in cash and the victim’s wallet, and then fled on foot, federal prosecutors said. The robbery was caught on surveillance video.

Minutes later, NYPD officers near Pearl Street in Mount Vernon spotted individuals matching the suspects’ description. When officers tried to stop them, Robertson allegedly opened fire with a handgun before fleeing and discarding both the weapon and clothing worn during the robbery, prosecutors said. One officer returned fire, but no injuries were reported.

The incident unfolded next to the Metro-North New Haven Line tracks, forcing trains to be shut down for hours during the morning rush. Service later resumed once officials confirmed there was no risk to commuters.

Robertson was captured later that morning after investigators identified his vehicle and obtained surveillance footage showing him returning to his Bronx apartment shortly after the robbery. Additional clothing was later recovered from the building’s trash chute.

Robertson is charged with Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, and weapons offenses. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life if convicted.

A second suspect remains at large.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.