NY Firefighter, Father Of 3 Killed In Blaze Remembered As 'Fearless, Dedicated' Public Servant

Binghamton Fire Department member John “JR” Gaudet, 40, was gravely injured when a wall collapsed during a firefight on the city’s Main Street on Wednesday night, Feb. 12, the agency confirmed.

The 11-year veteran of the department later died at Wilson Hospital. Two other firefighters were hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

Gaudet’s untimely loss sparked a flood of tributes, including from his brothers and sisters in uniform.

“JR embodied what it means to be a firefighter—fearless, dedicated, and always putting others before himself. His infectious smile, unwavering positivity, and relentless work ethic made him a brother to all who had the honor of serving alongside him,” the Binghamton Fire Department said on Facebook.

Colleagues remembered him as the kind of firefighter who could always be counted upon, even in the toughest of firefights.

“At fires, he was a bull—always first in line to get inside. He would literally run through a wall for you,” the agency said. “There was no one better to have by your side.”

Beyond his work as a first responder, Gaudet was deeply embedded in the community. A devoted lacrosse coach, he shared his passion for the sport with young athletes at Seton Catholic Central High School, where he coached varsity lacrosse from 2014 to 2016.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham called Gaudet’s death an “unspeakable tragedy” in a tribute of his own.

“I ask us to all say a prayer for the entire Binghamton Fire Department community and our city,” Kraham said on Facebook. “Every day, our firefighters brave dangerous situations to protect citizens and keep our community safe. The men and women who dedicate their lives to this work are heroes.”

Gaudet leaves behind a wife and three young children. Funeral services had not been publicized as of Thursday, Feb. 13.

The Binghamton Fire Department has launched an investigation into the fire, with assistance from the New York State Fire Investigators and Binghamton Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.