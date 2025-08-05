NY Duo Posed As FBI Agents, Scammed Man Out Of $15K, Police Say

Wei Baoguo, 34, and Yu Sheng Gui, 38, were arrested Monday, Aug. 4, in Orange County following a criminal investigation by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the agency said.

Investigators concluded that the pair contacted a 27-year-old man and falsely claimed to be FBI agents, according to police. They allegedly told the victim he was under investigation and would be arrested unless he paid them $15,000.

The victim agreed to meet with the suspects and handed over the money. Baoguo and Gui were arrested later that day.

Both were arraigned in Newburgh City Court on Tuesday, Aug. 5, and released on their own recognizance. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.