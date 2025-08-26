NY Boarding Owners Let 21 Dogs Die, Police Say

Washington County deputies were called Sunday, Aug. 24, to Anastasia’s Acres Dog Boarding on Allen Road in Argyle for a report of deceased animals, the agency said.

Investigators determined that the facility’s owners, Robert Palulis, 48, and Anastasia Palulis, 38, failed to provide adequate water and ventilation, resulting in the deaths of 21 dogs, according to police. Another dog required medical treatment.

Both owners were each charged with 22 counts under New York’s Agriculture and Markets Law, which covers overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance. The charges are misdemeanors.

The Palulises were released with appearance tickets and are scheduled to return to Argyle Town Court at a later date.

The investigation was handled by the Sheriff’s Patrol and Investigations divisions, with assistance from Argyle animal control officers.

