NY Assemblyman Aron Wieder Helps Clear Fallen Tree During Storm In Rockland

According to a report by The Monsey Scoop, Wieder was spotted personally removing a fallen tree that had blocked traffic at Saddle River Road and Old Nyack Turnpike in Monsey.

The outlet reported that Monsey Scoop reporter Baruch S. happened to be passing by and stopped to help. Together, the two worked to clear the roadway, restoring safe passage for drivers despite the pounding rain.

Photos and videos shared by The Monsey Scoop show the assemblyman and the reporter moving large branches off the road as vehicles waited nearby.

The brief but symbolic act came amid stormy weather across Rockland County, where gusty winds and rain have been causing scattered power outages and downed trees throughout the day.

