NY Among 3 Best States For Environmental Protections, New Study Says: Here's Why

SmileHub released its 2025 list of Best States for Environmental Protection on Tuesday, June 10. The website ranked all 50 states based on environmental protection programs, energy use, waste reduction, pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions.

The analysis included whether states have water reuse rules, how many environmental charities they support, and how vulnerable they are to climate shifts like record-breaking heat.

"The US produces over 292 million tons of waste per year, or over 4.9 pounds per person per day, according to the latest data from the Environmental Protection Agency," SmileHub writer Luke Powers said. "Additionally, over 50% of Americans worry a great deal about pollution of water sources and the contamination of soil and water by toxic waste."

New York ranked No. 3 overall, scoring especially high for its low emissions and green transportation use. The Empire State was tied for first nationally in the share of residents who walk, bike, take public transit, or work from home – an indicator of sustainability and city design.

Maryland finished in fifth place, boosted by top 10 finishes in all three major categories. The Old Line State was third in the emission and pollution contributions rank, which includes factors like air quality, carbon dioxide emissions, and health-based drinking water violations.

Massachusetts landed at No. 7, boosted by efficient energy use and a strong green commuting rate. The Bay State was tied with New York for the highest share of the population that uses green transportation.

New Jersey came in at No. 8, earning high scores for pollution control and environmental infrastructure. Virginia rounded out the top 10, boosted by its second-place finish in the environmental protection rank.

Connecticut placed No. 14 overall but led the entire country in reducing trash. The Constitution State had the lowest landfill waste per person in the nation, but lags at No. 34 in environmental protection.

Pennsylvania ranked 16th, holding its own in some areas but finishing near the bottom in waste management. It had the second-highest landfill waste per capita, trailing only Michigan.

You can click here to see SmileHub's 2025 study of Best States for Environmental Protection.

