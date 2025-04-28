NY Among 10 Best States For Supporting Working Moms, New Study Says: Here's Why

WalletHub released its 2025 list of the Best & Worst States for Working Moms on Monday, April 28. The report compared all 50 states and Washington, DC, across 17 key metrics, including the gender pay gap, parental leave policies, child care costs, and the share of female executives.

The study aims to identify where women raising children have the best chance at balancing a career with their family.

"Working moms have to carefully balance career opportunities with factors that provide a good environment for their children when deciding where to live," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "The best states provide equitable pay for women and the potential for career advancement, along with robust parental leave policies and high-quality child care, health care, and schools."

Massachusetts was the top state, ranking first in the nation for child care quality, work-life balance, and public schools. The Bay State also benefits from a shorter average work week for women and strong parental leave policies.

Neighboring Connecticut places second overall, with one of the lowest female unemployment rates at 2.7% and one of the narrowest gender pay gaps, with women earning more than 88% of what men make. The Constitution State also ranks high for day care quality and work-from-home opportunities.

New Jersey comes in at No. 9, supported by strong parental-leave policies and day care systems. The Garden State was held back by lower rankings for child care costs, the share of female executives, and the median women's salary.

New York, at No. 10, benefits from one of the best day care systems in the US. The Empire State does face some of the nation's highest child care costs relative to women's median income.

Maryland finished 11th overall, boosted by the top score in the professional opportunities ranking, which includes factors like gender pay gap and female unemployment rate. The Old Line State does struggle with work-life balance, ranking 44th in that category.

Pennsylvania lands at 22nd, helped by tying with Rhode Island for the third-best day care system. The Keystone State was held back by middling scores across all three major categories: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance.

Virginia, at 31st, ranks well below most of its neighbors. The state was dragged down by weak parental leave policies and longer average work weeks for women.

WalletHub's report comes as nearly three-quarters (74%) of moms with children under 18 were working in 2024, but women continue to face significant challenges. On average, working mothers earn just 85 cents for every dollar paid to men.

Only about 10% of chief executives at S&P 500 companies are women.

"Because individual states decide aspects of work-family balance, such as school hours and family leave programs, it is challenging for the federal government to homogenize policies across all fifty states," said Dr. Grace Huang, a political science professor at St. Lawrence University. "The current federal twelve-week unpaid leave provided by the Family and Medical Leave Act is inadequate and fails to encourage leave for either parent."

You can click here to see WalletHub's study of Best & Worst States for Working Moms.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.