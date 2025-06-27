NY 22-Year-Old Was Killed Days After Graduation—Now His Name Is Giving Others A Second Chance

Now, his family is preparing to lay him to rest—while launching a scholarship in his name that will help other young adults in need.

Simon, 20, died after being stabbed on a Clifton Park street Saturday, May 31, in what investigators allege was a senseless attack involving two teens, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Both suspects have since been arrested. Investigators did not publicly speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Though his life was cut tragically short, those who loved him say Simon was already making the world better.

“Simon was kind-hearted and a truly good person,” his father, Bernard Brault, wrote on Facebook. “He loved to say that he wanted to be a better person today than he was yesterday.”

That spirit is now the foundation of the Simon Brault Second Chance Scholarship, created by family and friends to help students with financial need who’ve overcome personal struggles to pursue an education—students like Simon, who persevered to finish school and earn his degree.

“Unfortunately his life was tragically taken away from him days after his graduation and he didn’t have the chance to work in his field,” Brault said.

The scholarship is available through HVCC’s donation page, where community members are encouraged to support others who, like Simon, are striving for a future they can be proud of.

Simon is survived by his parents, Bernard and Christine Cléroux, his brother Paul, and several grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, according to his obituary.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at Glenville Funeral Home in Glenville.

“Your words and thoughts mean a lot to us,” Bernard wrote on Facebook. “They are like little stars in a very dark sky.”

To donate to the Simon Brault Second Chance Memorial Scholarship, visit HVCC’s donation page and select the fund from the dropdown list.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.