Not So Fast: George Santos May Still Face State Charges, DA Hints

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly issued a statement Tuesday, Oct. 21, saying that her office remains committed to pursuing political corruption cases “regardless of political affiliation,” even as she declined to confirm whether state charges are being considered against Santos.

“Since first learning of George Santos’ actions, I have been at the forefront of bringing him to justice,” Donnelly said. “I am proud of the work my office has done, and the conviction achieved in partnership with the US Attorney’s office.

Donnelly noted that while her office cannot comment on ongoing investigations, “suffice it to say that I remain focused on prosecuting political corruption wherever it exists.”

Santos, 37, was released from prison late Friday night, Oct. 17, thanks to President Donald Trump’s commutation, which came just three months into a seven-year sentence for wire fraud, identity theft, and lying to Congress.

Trump commuted the sentence after receiving a plea for clemency from Santos, who said he had been placed in solitary confinement at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey.

In a fiery post on Truth Social, Trump wished Santos “a great life,” while blasting his treatment behind bars. The president praised Santos for “always voting Republican” and compared his admitted crimes to misleading statements made by Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut about his military service.

According to the clemency order, Trump’s action wiped out not only Santos’ prison term but also any fines, restitution, probation, or supervised release.

Santos, who represented parts of Long Island and Queens in Congress before being expelled in December 2023, admitted last year to falsifying campaign donation reports, operating a sham nonprofit to defraud donors, and collecting pandemic unemployment benefits.

His April 2025 sentencing handed down the maximum 87-month term, along with two years of supervised release.

It was not immediately clear whether Nassau County prosecutors are actively investigating Santos or what state charges, if any, could follow. The DA’s office had already assisted federal authorities in the case that led to his conviction. Daily Voice has reached out for comment.

Donnelly, a Republican, is currently running for re-election. She will face Democrat Nicole Aloise, a former Nassau County and current Queens prosecutor, in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

