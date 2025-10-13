Nor'easter Leaves Hundreds In Dark, Trees, Branches Snapped In Rockland

In Rockland County, about 209 Orange & Rockland Utilities customers were still without electricity as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, with full restoration expected by 11 p.m., according to O&R.

Meanwhile, just over 500 customers were reported to be in the dark in Orange County, with an estimated restoration time of Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m.

As for Westchester County, 448 customers were reported without power, with no estimated time for restoration yet.

In Clarkstown, the storm toppled trees and snapped branches, leaving over 120 homes and businesses in the dark early Monday, Town Supervisor George Hoehmann said in a morning update.

He reported that two-thirds of the outages were caused by a downed tree and snapped utility pole on Birchwood Avenue in Upper Nyack, where power may take several hours to restore. Smaller outages were also reported in Bardonia and near Crusher Road and Casper Hill.

“The town had fared pretty well during the course of the storm,” Hoehmann said, adding that the area saw about 1.5 inches of rain.

Hoehmann thanked emergency and public works crews who worked through the morning clearing downed branches and debris from local roads.

The nor’easter brought gusty winds of up to 60 mph and more than an inch of rainfall across the region, causing scattered outages from New Jersey to Massachusetts and turning Monday into a cleanup day for many, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The National Weather Service said the slow-moving coastal storm would taper off Monday night into Tuesday, Oct. 14, as forecasters continued to warn of slick roads and lingering gusts.

