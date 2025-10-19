NOAA Issues Winter Outlook: Northeast Braces For Track-Dependent Snow Chances

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its 2025–26 winter outlook late last week, noting a weak La Niña to start the season that is likely to fade to a neutral pattern later.

That setup typically nudges the storm track north, favoring a milder, drier South and cooler, wetter conditions farther north.

NOAA emphasizes that these are seasonal probabilities, not a day‑to‑day forecast.

For temperatures, much of the southern and eastern United States leans warmer, including portions of the coastal Mid‑Atlantic.

Many interior Northeast locations carry an “equal chances” designation, meaning similar odds of above‑, near‑, or below‑normal temperatures rather than a strong tilt either way.

For precipitation, the outlook favors wetter conditions around the western Great Lakes, while large parts of the Northeast fall into the equal‑chances zone. Southern states lean drier overall this winter.

NOAA does not project specific snowfall totals; instead, it maps where precipitation is more or less likely.

If timely cold air accompanies passing coastal storms, northern and interior areas could still see periods of significant snow despite modest seasonal tilts.

A weaker polar vortex at times could allow colder air to spill south in bursts, upping the odds that a well‑timed nor’easter flips rain to snow away from the immediate coast.

Expect variability: thaws near the I‑95 corridor, intermittent cold snaps inland, and snow chances driven by the exact path and timing of individual storms.

Keep an eye on NOAA’s monthly updates as winter approaches.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

