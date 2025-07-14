‘No Way In Hell’: Hochul Slams Texas’ Latest Attempt To Target HV Abortion Provider

Poll Should doctors in New York be allowed to mail abortion pills to patients in states where abortion is banned? Yes — it’s legal here and protects access No — states should follow local laws Unsure / need more info Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should doctors in New York be allowed to mail abortion pills to patients in states where abortion is banned? Yes — it’s legal here and protects access 71%

Hochul released a fiery statement Monday, July 14, after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made a second attempt to file a legal judgment against an Ulster County doctor who prescribed abortion medication to a patient out of state.

“The anti-abortion extremists are at it again,” Hochul said. “Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is still trying to target a New York doctor for prescribing legal medication used to provide an abortion.”

Hochul applauded Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck for rejecting the request for the second time, citing New York’s strengthened abortion shield laws, which protect providers from legal action brought by other states.

“Our response to their baseless claim is clear: no way in hell. New York won’t be bullied. And I’ll never back down from this fight,” Hochul said.

The governor went on to suggest that Paxton “focus more on his own private life instead of dictating the personal decisions of women across America.

The Doctor At The Center Of The Fight

The case involves Dr. Margaret Carpenter, a family physician based in New Paltz and co-founder of the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine. Earlier this year, she was indicted by a Louisiana grand jury for allegedly prescribing abortion-inducing medication to a minor in that state, in violation of Louisiana’s strict abortion laws.

Carpenter, her practice (Nightingale Medical), and another individual were charged with “criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs,” after providing Mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill that remains legal and protected under New York law.

Shield Laws In Action

Hochul has invoked New York’s abortion shield law, enacted in 2022 and expanded in 2023, which was designed specifically to protect doctors who provide legal abortion care to patients across state lines, including through telemedicine.

The law prohibits state law enforcement and courts from cooperating with out-of-state investigations or extradition requests in cases where a provider’s actions are legal in New York.

“Doctors take an oath to protect their patients. I took an oath of office to protect all New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a previous statement. “And I will uphold not only our constitution, but also the laws of our land.”

In February, Hochul publicly barred law enforcement agencies from cooperating with Louisiana’s extradition request for Carpenter, as Daily Voice reported.

“To establish that this is known across the state, we have sent out a law enforcement notice that certain out-of-state warrants are not enforceable in the state of New York,” she said at the time.

First Test Since Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

The Carpenter case is believed to be the first criminal prosecution of a doctor for mailing abortion pills across state lines since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

It’s also viewed as a critical legal test of how far states like Texas and Louisiana can go in trying to criminalize abortion care provided legally in other jurisdictions.

While Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has vowed to hold Carpenter “accountable,” New York’s stance under Hochul has been defiant.

“You are not to cooperate and enforce this extradition,” Hochul instructed law enforcement earlier this year.

