'No More Walking On Eggshells': Trump, Hegseth Address Military Brass In Rare All-Hands Meeting

The all-hands event was held Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

Trump declared the military is “re‑awakening the warrior spirit,” promising a force “stronger, tougher, faster, fiercer and more powerful than it has ever been before.”

He said the armed forces would be a “fighting and winning machine,” with promotions based on merit, not politics. He also suggested the services would not be “politically correct” in defending American freedom.

Trump mixed policy notes and barbs, criticizing past leaders including Mark Milley and James Mattis as “bad ones,” and joking that unhappy listeners could leave—“there goes your rank, there goes your future.”

He also argued the country had faced an “invasion from within” before he took office, said the US would look more seriously at cartels “coming by land,” and floated using “dangerous cities” as training grounds.

On the Middle East, he said Hamas had a few days to respond to his Gaza plan before Israel would “go and do what they have to do.”

Hegseth, who organized the rare event urged a cultural reset from the top down.

“It’s nearly impossible to change a culture with the same people who helped create or even benefited from that culture,” he said, adding that those whose “hearts sink” at the message should “do the honorable thing and resign.”

He announced a process to remove “forgivable earnest or minor infractions” from leaders’ records — “the no more walking on eggshells policy” — and said, “No more frivolous complaints. No more side‑tracking careers.”

He also stressed fitness, saying it is “completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon.”

The event drew scrutiny from some Democrats over security, cost, and operational impact as senior officers were flown in from posts around the world. It unfolded as a government shutdown deadline loomed at midnight Wednesday, Oct. 1. Neither Trump nor Hegseth addressed it.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order to rename the Department of Defense the Department of War, calling the current title “the first sign of wokeness.” The change still requires congressional approval before it can take effect.

Before departing for Quantico, Trump told reporters he would fire military leaders he disliked “right on the spot.” Despite sharp words, he praised the ranks as “the best,” telling them the mission is to “protect our country,” not anyone’s feelings.

He began his remarks by stating that he had "never walked into a room so silent," as the generals and admirals remained notably quiet for most of both speeches.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.