‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’: Trump Orders DC Homeless To Move ‘Immediately’ In Crime Crackdown Plan

President Donald Trump's assault on Washington, DC, continued on Sunday morning as he continues to rally the masses before his grand announcement to eradicate crime in the nation's capital.

His latest post on social media both touts his much-anticipated press conference on Monday as he plans to target crime in DC — this time targeting the homeless population in a lengthy Truth Social post.

"We're having a news conference tomorrow at the White House," Trump posted. "I'm going to make our capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before."

Trump then addressed the homeless situation that has become an issue in the District. There was also a veiled threat toward purported criminals, though the president has not yet provided specifics about his plan to rid DC of violent crime.

"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY," his post continued. "We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong."

The president said that his plan for DC will be similar to that of his work at the border, while channeling Alice Cooper.

"It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border," Trump posted. "We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months.

"This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no “MR. NICE GUY.” We want our Capital BACK."

